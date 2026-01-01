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<p style=text-align: center;><strong>Marlin Motors Limited</strong><br><strong>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</strong><br><strong>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>*2011 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD*</p><p style=text-align: center;>Nice sporty all wheel drive SUV! Loaded with great options and lots of space.</p><p style=text-align: center;>-All Wheel Drive<br>-Push Button Start<br>-Bluetooth<br>-Backup Camera<br>-Heated Seats<br>-Moonroof</p><p style=text-align: center;><br>Just serviced! Including new rear lower arms/springs, exhaust system, fresh oil change, air filters & complete detail.</p><p style=text-align: center;><br>$6,999 + HST/Licensing<br>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p style=text-align: center;>Financing & Warranties Available!<br>Fill out an application on our website below<br>Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</strong></p>

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

167,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14499205

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
167,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX4BW001744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3086
  • Mileage 167,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Marlin Motors Limited
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON

*2011 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD*

Nice sporty all wheel drive SUV! Loaded with great options and lots of space.

-All Wheel Drive
-Push Button Start
-Bluetooth
-Backup Camera
-Heated Seats
-Moonroof


Just serviced! Including new rear lower arms/springs, exhaust system, fresh oil change, air filters & complete detail.


$6,999 + HST/Licensing
Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

Financing & Warranties Available!
Fill out an application on our website below
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-407-XXXX

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289-407-3002

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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan