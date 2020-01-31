4dr Auto Highline 4Motion!
This 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The Volkswagen Tiguan is a versatile compact 5-seat crossover wagon that was built for families on the go. For 2011, Tinguan remains a true performance-oriented compact SUV with real off-road ability. Powered by a 200-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, the Tiguan provides excellent hustle and practicality. Standard features include power door lock, power - heated mirrors, air conditioning and a security system for added piece of mind!This SUV has 145,105 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Auto Highline 4motion.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Rain sensing front wipers
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Total Number of Speakers: 8
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Seating
-
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
-
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Audio system security
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Driver seat memory
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- In-Dash 6-disc CD player
- Wheel Width: 7
- Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Auxilliary engine cooler
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Intercooled Turbo
- Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Heated windshield washer jets
- Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
- Beverage cooler in glovebox
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Window grid and roof mount antenna
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
- Tires: Width: 235 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
- Fuel Capacity: 64 L
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Front Head Room: 992 mm
- Rear Head Room: 991 mm
- SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,604 mm
- Overall Width: 1,809 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 910 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L
- Overall Length: 4,427 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,019 mm
- Overall height: 1,683 mm
- Curb weight: 1,647 kg
- 4dr Auto Highline 4Motion
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.