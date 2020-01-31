4dr Auto Highline 4Motion!



This 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.



The Volkswagen Tiguan is a versatile compact 5-seat crossover wagon that was built for families on the go. For 2011, Tinguan remains a true performance-oriented compact SUV with real off-road ability. Powered by a 200-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, the Tiguan provides excellent hustle and practicality. Standard features include power door lock, power - heated mirrors, air conditioning and a security system for added piece of mind!This SUV has 145,105 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Auto Highline 4motion.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

In-Dash 6-disc CD player

Wheel Width: 7

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Intercooled Turbo

Memorized Settings for 3 drivers

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets

Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru

Beverage cooler in glovebox

Express open/close glass sunroof

Video Monitor Location: Front

Window grid and roof mount antenna

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 64 L

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 992 mm

Rear Head Room: 991 mm

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm

Wheelbase: 2,604 mm

Overall Width: 1,809 mm

Rear Leg Room: 910 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L

Overall Length: 4,427 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,019 mm

Overall height: 1,683 mm

Curb weight: 1,647 kg

