Elevate your driving experience with the 2012 Acura MDX - a luxury SUV that combines power, sophistication, and unparalleled comfort.

  • Air conditioning, leather seating, 3rd row seating, and an adjustable steering wheel for ultimate convenience
  • Reverse camera, power liftgate, and cruise control for enhanced safety and ease of use
  • Satellite radio, power windows/locks/mirrors, and traction control for a premium, well-equipped ride
  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

The 2012 Acura MDX is a true standout in its class, delivering top-of-the-line performance and amenities that elevate every journey. With its sleek, aerodynamic design and HID headlights, this SUV commands attention on the road. But its the thoughtful interior features - from the memory seats and heated front chairs to the expansive sunroof - that make the MDX a pleasure to drive and ride in.

Whether youre tackling the daily commute or embarking on a family road trip, the 2012 Acura MDX is the perfect companion. Its all-wheel drive capability and suite of advanced safety technologies ensure a confident, secure ride, while the spacious, versatile cabin adapts to your evolving needs. Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with the exceptional 2012 Acura MDX.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

2012 Acura MDX

170,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura MDX

12566387

2012 Acura MDX

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H2XCH002227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2012 Acura MDX - a luxury SUV that combines power, sophistication, and unparalleled comfort.

  • Air conditioning, leather seating, 3rd row seating, and an adjustable steering wheel for ultimate convenience
  • Reverse camera, power liftgate, and cruise control for enhanced safety and ease of use
  • Satellite radio, power windows/locks/mirrors, and traction control for a premium, well-equipped ride
  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

The 2012 Acura MDX is a true standout in its class, delivering top-of-the-line performance and amenities that elevate every journey. With its sleek, aerodynamic design and HID headlights, this SUV commands attention on the road. But it's the thoughtful interior features - from the memory seats and heated front chairs to the expansive sunroof - that make the MDX a pleasure to drive and ride in.

Whether you're tackling the daily commute or embarking on a family road trip, the 2012 Acura MDX is the perfect companion. Its all-wheel drive capability and suite of advanced safety technologies ensure a confident, secure ride, while the spacious, versatile cabin adapts to your evolving needs. Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with the exceptional 2012 Acura MDX.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-984-5094

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2012 Acura MDX