2012 Acura MDX
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2012 Acura MDX - a luxury SUV that combines power, sophistication, and unparalleled comfort.
- Air conditioning, leather seating, 3rd row seating, and an adjustable steering wheel for ultimate convenience
- Reverse camera, power liftgate, and cruise control for enhanced safety and ease of use
- Satellite radio, power windows/locks/mirrors, and traction control for a premium, well-equipped ride
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
The 2012 Acura MDX is a true standout in its class, delivering top-of-the-line performance and amenities that elevate every journey. With its sleek, aerodynamic design and HID headlights, this SUV commands attention on the road. But it's the thoughtful interior features - from the memory seats and heated front chairs to the expansive sunroof - that make the MDX a pleasure to drive and ride in.
Whether you're tackling the daily commute or embarking on a family road trip, the 2012 Acura MDX is the perfect companion. Its all-wheel drive capability and suite of advanced safety technologies ensure a confident, secure ride, while the spacious, versatile cabin adapts to your evolving needs. Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with the exceptional 2012 Acura MDX.
PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980!
