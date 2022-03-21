$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2012 BMW 1 Series
2012 BMW 1 Series
135i
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
127,613KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8938105
- Stock #: D7316
- VIN: WBAUN7C59CVM25806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 127,613 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 BMW 1 Series is for sale today.
This 1 Series sets the standard for driving capabilities and driver satisfaction. A luxuriously appointed interior and a perfect driving position amount to endless exhilarating moments. We all want a car that can keep up with us. This 1 Series does all that and more.This convertible has 127,613 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2