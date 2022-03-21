Menu
2012 BMW 1 Series

127,613 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

135i

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

127,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8938105
  • Stock #: D7316
  • VIN: WBAUN7C59CVM25806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 127,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Park Assist, Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather, Memory Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Sport Suspension

This 2012 BMW 1 Series is for sale today.

This 1 Series sets the standard for driving capabilities and driver satisfaction. A luxuriously appointed interior and a perfect driving position amount to endless exhilarating moments. We all want a car that can keep up with us. This 1 Series does all that and more.This convertible has 127,613 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
