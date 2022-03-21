Menu
2012 BMW 5 Series

151,867 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2012 BMW 5 Series

2012 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive

2012 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,867KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8938102
  Stock #: D7315
  VIN: WBAFU9C52CC787141

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 151,867 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 BMW 5 Series is for sale today.

With its recent reinvention, this sixth generation of the 5 Series comes with an elegant and stunning design. The build quality and high attention to detail are at the highest level, providing the most comfortable ride, while on road performance has been refined to deliver the most amazing results.This sedan has 151,867 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

