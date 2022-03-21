$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 5 Series
550i xDrive
151,867KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8938102
- Stock #: D7315
- VIN: WBAFU9C52CC787141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,867 KM
Vehicle Description
With its recent reinvention, this sixth generation of the 5 Series comes with an elegant and stunning design. The build quality and high attention to detail are at the highest level, providing the most comfortable ride, while on road performance has been refined to deliver the most amazing results.This sedan has 151,867 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
