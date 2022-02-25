$CALL+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2012 BMW 6 Series
650i
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
115,883KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8297994
- Stock #: D6716
- VIN: WBALZ3C52CC397495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 115,883 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 BMW 6 Series is for sale today.
This 2012 BMW 6 Series is for sale today.

Elegant yet athletic, refined while also untamed, this 6 Series is as unique as the thought of such a beautiful performance vehicle ever existing. The finely crafted interior emanates the grandiose status of the 6 Series while the performance it delivers while tackling a twisty road is simply poetic. This 6 Series is truly one of a kind.This convertible has 115,883 kms. It's black sapphire metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cabrio Nav Cam Cs 14w-p/seats Mem Triple-black.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
First Aid Kit
BMW Assist
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Genuine wood center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Twin Turbo
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Power convertible roof
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Rear buckets
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Wheel Diameter: 19
Driver and passenger seat memory
Convertible wind blocker
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Liftgate window: Power
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Run flat tires
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Tires: Profile: 40
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Machined aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Rear Head Room: 927 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Max cargo capacity: 350 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.6 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Head Room: 1,023 mm
Curb weight: 2,040 kg
Wheelbase: 2,855 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm
Overall height: 1,365 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Width: 1,894 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,450 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Overall Length: 4,896 mm
Rear Leg Room: 774 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,260 mm
CABRIO NAV CAM CS 14W-P/SEATS MEM TRIPLE-BLACK
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
