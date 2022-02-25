2012 BMW 6 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 8 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8297994

8297994 Stock #: D6716

D6716 VIN: WBALZ3C52CC397495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 115,883 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: V Safety First Aid Kit BMW Assist Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Suspension class: Sport Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with locking storage Genuine wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features Twin Turbo Radio data system Remote window operation Convertible occupant rollover protection Transmission hill holder Glass rear window Power convertible roof DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Rear buckets Genuine wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Wheel Diameter: 19 Driver and passenger seat memory Convertible wind blocker Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Liftgate window: Power Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Run flat tires Driver and passenger knee airbags Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 8.5 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Tires: Profile: 40 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Machined aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Rear Head Room: 927 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Max cargo capacity: 350 L Fuel Consumption: City: 13.6 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Head Room: 1,023 mm Curb weight: 2,040 kg Wheelbase: 2,855 mm Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm Overall height: 1,365 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Width: 1,894 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,450 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Type of tires: Run-flat AS Overall Length: 4,896 mm Rear Leg Room: 774 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,260 mm CABRIO NAV CAM CS 14W-P/SEATS MEM TRIPLE-BLACK Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.