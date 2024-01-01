Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2012 BMW X1

148,245 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1707340232
  2. 1707340233
  3. 1707340232
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,245KM
Used
VIN WBAVL1C59CVR80827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2003 Jaguar S-Type 4DR SDN V8 - Low KM's and Very Clean for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2003 Jaguar S-Type 4DR SDN V8 - Low KM's and Very Clean 45,266 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Yaris 4DR SDN AUTO for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2010 Toyota Yaris 4DR SDN AUTO 186,334 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 2LT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 2LT 203,030 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X1