2012 BMW X1
xDrive28i
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
297,970KM
VIN WBAVL1C57CVR76145
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13738
- Mileage 297,970 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2012 BMW X1 is for sale today.
The smallest in the X range is also the most fun. Excellent driving dynamics, sharp steering for precise input, and powerful and competent engines help deliver that well known BMW driving experience. Beautiful yet very versatile, this X1 remains as a top pick among the competition for a few things. Large trunk space, well designed quality interior, long list of options, and a driving behavior like that of a sports car. This SUV has 297,970 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
