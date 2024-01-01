$10,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Buick LaCrosse
1SL ** HTD LEATH, PARK SENSOR, BLUETOOTH **
Location
Certified Cars
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and comfortable sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this 2012 Buick LaCrosse 1SL at Certified Cars! This bronze beauty boasts a spacious interior with beige leather seats, perfect for cruising in style. With a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless acceleration and a comfortable ride.
This LaCrosse is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including heated front seats, heated mirrors, a power sunroof, and a premium sound system. The intuitive touchscreen infotainment system seamlessly integrates with your smartphone for hands-free calling and music streaming. Back up with confidence thanks to the rear parking aid and keep your passengers safe with the advanced safety features including multiple airbags and stability control. This LaCrosse has been well-maintained with only 142,586km on the odometer, so you can rest assured you're getting a reliable vehicle.
Here are 5 of the LaCrosse's most sizzle-worthy features:
- Heated and Leather Seats: Sink into the plush comfort of heated leather seats on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Rear Parking Aid: Maneuver into tight spaces with confidence with the help of the rear parking aid.
- Power Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the touch of a button.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with the LaCrosse's crisp and clear sound system.
Visit Certified Cars today to experience this 2012 Buick LaCrosse 1SL for yourself!
Vehicle Features
