REMOTE START * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * BLUETOOTH * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT* 3.6L V6 , AUTO, 1SL * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 18 ALLOY WHEELS *

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND. 

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. 

LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND. 
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS

Looking for a stylish and comfortable sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this 2012 Buick LaCrosse 1SL at Certified Cars! This bronze beauty boasts a spacious interior with beige leather seats, perfect for cruising in style. With a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy effortless acceleration and a comfortable ride.

This LaCrosse is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including heated front seats, heated mirrors, a power sunroof, and a premium sound system. The intuitive touchscreen infotainment system seamlessly integrates with your smartphone for hands-free calling and music streaming. Back up with confidence thanks to the rear parking aid and keep your passengers safe with the advanced safety features including multiple airbags and stability control. This LaCrosse has been well-maintained with only 142,586km on the odometer, so you can rest assured youre getting a reliable vehicle.

Here are 5 of the LaCrosses most sizzle-worthy features:

Heated and Leather Seats: Sink into the plush comfort of heated leather seats on those chilly Canadian mornings.
Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
Rear Parking Aid: Maneuver into tight spaces with confidence with the help of the rear parking aid.
Power Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the touch of a button.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with the LaCrosses crisp and clear sound system.

Visit Certified Cars today to experience this 2012 Buick LaCrosse 1SL for yourself!

VIN 1G4GC5E3XCF167582

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,586 KM

REMOTE START * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * BLUETOOTH * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT* 3.6L V6 , AUTO, 1SL * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 18" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.


REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.  LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS

Looking for a stylish and comfortable sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this 2012 Buick LaCrosse 1SL at Certified Cars! This bronze beauty boasts a spacious interior with beige leather seats, perfect for cruising in style. With a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless acceleration and a comfortable ride.

This LaCrosse is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including heated front seats, heated mirrors, a power sunroof, and a premium sound system. The intuitive touchscreen infotainment system seamlessly integrates with your smartphone for hands-free calling and music streaming. Back up with confidence thanks to the rear parking aid and keep your passengers safe with the advanced safety features including multiple airbags and stability control. This LaCrosse has been well-maintained with only 142,586km on the odometer, so you can rest assured you're getting a reliable vehicle.

Here are 5 of the LaCrosse's most sizzle-worthy features:

  1. Heated and Leather Seats: Sink into the plush comfort of heated leather seats on those chilly Canadian mornings.
  2. Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
  3. Rear Parking Aid: Maneuver into tight spaces with confidence with the help of the rear parking aid.
  4. Power Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the touch of a button.
  5. Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with the LaCrosse's crisp and clear sound system.

Visit Certified Cars today to experience this 2012 Buick LaCrosse 1SL for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

