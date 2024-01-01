$24,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Cadillac Escalade
Premium **LOADED - CLEAN CF**
2012 Cadillac Escalade
Premium **LOADED - CLEAN CF**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
233,917KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4CEF6CR196063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 233,917 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY EQUIPPED !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, REAR DVD, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, COOLED/HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE STAT, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 22-INCH ALLOYS
This 2012 Cadillac Escalade is for sale today.
The Cadillac Escalade is a modern American icon. It delivers powerful performance, truck-like toughness, and Cadillac luxury in one dominant SUV. From its imposing exterior to its upscale interior, the Escalade is spectacular inside and out. The Escalade works just as hard pampering its occupants as it does towing and hauling payload. Whether you need its versatility or you desire its elegance, you owe it to yourself to drive a Cadillac Escalade. This SUV has 233,917 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 403HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2012 Cadillac Escalade