FULLY EQUIPPED !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, REAR DVD, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, COOLED/HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE STAT, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 22-INCH ALLOYS
This 2012 Cadillac Escalade is for sale today. 

The Cadillac Escalade is a modern American icon. It delivers powerful performance, truck-like toughness, and Cadillac luxury in one dominant SUV. From its imposing exterior to its upscale interior, the Escalade is spectacular inside and out. The Escalade works just as hard pampering its occupants as it does towing and hauling payload. Whether you need its versatility or you desire its elegance, you owe it to yourself to drive a Cadillac Escalade. This SUV has 233,917 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 403HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

2012 Cadillac Escalade

233,917 KM

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Used
VIN 1GYS4CEF6CR196063

