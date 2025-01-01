Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

227,874 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle
12680283

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1750795875647
  2. 1750795876095
  3. 1750795876713
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
227,874KM
VIN 1G1PG5SC3C7322828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Man DX for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2012 Honda Civic 4dr Man DX 435,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac AWD 4dr V8 Adrenalin for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac AWD 4dr V8 Adrenalin 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue S Rev Cam Stylish and Sporty Yet Economical AWD for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue S Rev Cam Stylish and Sporty Yet Economical AWD 271,405 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2012 Chevrolet Cruze