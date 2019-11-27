Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4374372
  • Stock #: D3735
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC2C7181685
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
RS-PKG ROOF BT S/W-AUDIO 18 -AL REMOTE!

This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.

The compact 2012 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 117000 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rs-pkg Roof Bt S/w-audio 18 -al Remote.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • OnStar Directions & Connections
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Front Head Room: 998 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 898 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,796 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 963 mm
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Overall height: 1,476 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm
  • Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look
  • Fuel Capacity: 59 L
  • Overall Length: 4,597 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,427 kg
  • Power child safety locks
  • Selective service internet access
  • RS-PKG ROOF BT S/W-AUDIO 18 -AL REMOTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

