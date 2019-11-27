RS-PKG ROOF BT S/W-AUDIO 18 -AL REMOTE!



This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.



The compact 2012 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 117000 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rs-pkg Roof Bt S/w-audio 18 -al Remote.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

OnStar Directions & Connections Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Intercooled Turbo

Metal-look shift knob trim

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Black grille w/chrome surround

Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Head Room: 998 mm

Rear Leg Room: 898 mm

Overall Width: 1,796 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 963 mm

Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L

Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Urethane steering wheel trim

Overall height: 1,476 mm

Wheelbase: 2,685 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm

Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look

Fuel Capacity: 59 L

Overall Length: 4,597 mm

Curb weight: 1,427 kg

Power child safety locks

Selective service internet access

