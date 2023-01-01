$6,998+ tax & licensing
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
185,645KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9455170
- Stock #: D7784
- VIN: 1G1PF5SC0C7138840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,645 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.
The compact 2012 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 185,645 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
