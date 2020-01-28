7-PASS ALLOYS BT PWR-GROUP (AS TRADED)!



This 2012 Chevrolet Orlando is for sale today.



The 2012 Chevrolet Orlando's beautiful design is a combination of an MPV and a crossover adopting a bolder look with its low roofline and crossover inspired silhouette. It makes a statement and stands out from the crowd. The new Orlando builds on the transformation of Chevrolet's fuel-efficient and versatile product portfolio offering a family-friendly vehicle. With its expected segment-leading fuel efficiency and standard 7-passenger seating, Orlando should be a popular choice with Canadian families. This SUV has 206787 kms. It's cashmere metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 7-pass Alloys Bt Pwr-group (as Traded).





Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

OnStar Directions & Connections Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV

50-50 Third Row Seat

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Piano black door trim

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Metal-look/piano black dash trim

Clock: In-radio display

Overall Width: 1,835 mm

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Fuel Capacity: 64 L

Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km

Rear Leg Room: 917 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,020 mm

Rear Head Room: 983 mm

Overall height: 1,635 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm

Wheelbase: 2,760 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km

Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm

Overall Length: 4,665 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm

Power child safety locks

Selective service internet access

3rd Row Head Room: 945 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,183 kg

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,419 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 735 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,594 L

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,307 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 972 mm

Curb weight: 1,616 kg

