2012 Chevrolet Orlando

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: ULEV 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Piano black door trim Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Overall Width: 1,835 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 64 L Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 917 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,020 mm Rear Head Room: 983 mm Overall height: 1,635 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Wheelbase: 2,760 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm Overall Length: 4,665 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm Power child safety locks Selective service internet access 3rd Row Head Room: 945 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,183 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,419 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 735 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,594 L 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,307 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 972 mm Curb weight: 1,616 kg 4dr Wgn 1LT

