The 2012 Chevrolet Orlando's beautiful design is a combination of an MPV and a crossover adopting a bolder look with its low roofline and crossover inspired silhouette. It makes a statement and stands out from the crowd. The new Orlando builds on the transformation of Chevrolet's fuel-efficient and versatile product portfolio offering a family-friendly vehicle. With its expected segment-leading fuel efficiency and standard 7-passenger seating, Orlando should be a popular choice with Canadian families. This SUV has 87,414 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Wgn 1lt.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Piano black door trim
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Overall Width: 1,835 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,020 mm
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Overall height: 1,635 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Wheelbase: 2,760 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm
Overall Length: 4,665 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Power child safety locks
Selective service internet access
3rd Row Head Room: 945 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,183 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,419 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 735 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,594 L
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,307 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 972 mm
Curb weight: 1,616 kg
4dr Wgn 1LT
