$8,988+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
166,728KM
Used
VIN 1G1JC5EH8C4222332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 74631
- Mileage 166,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows!
They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is the fun. This 2012 Chevrolet Sonic is for sale today in St Catharines.
The 2012 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city center across North America.This sedan has 166,728 kms. It's orange in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 135HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2012 Chevrolet Sonic