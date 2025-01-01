$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,911KM
VIN 1GNSK4E06CR195029
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13733
- Mileage 221,911 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
Chevrolet Tahoe is a full-size SUV that offers spaciousness and a strong towing capability. It also delivers surprising fuel efficiency. A fuel-saving transmission contributes to the Tahoes highway fuel efficiency via reduced engine speed. It's easy to see why the Chevy Tahoe is a consistent leader in the full-size SUV segment. This SUV has 221,911 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 138,475 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 113,869 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van MR CARGO RWD 76,836 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe