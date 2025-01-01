Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today. <br> <br>Chevrolet Tahoe is a full-size SUV that offers spaciousness and a strong towing capability. It also delivers surprising fuel efficiency. A fuel-saving transmission contributes to the Tahoes highway fuel efficiency via reduced engine speed. Its easy to see why the Chevy Tahoe is a consistent leader in the full-size SUV segment. This SUV has 221,911 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

221,911 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

Watch This Vehicle
12725967

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,911KM
VIN 1GNSK4E06CR195029

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13733
  • Mileage 221,911 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.

Chevrolet Tahoe is a full-size SUV that offers spaciousness and a strong towing capability. It also delivers surprising fuel efficiency. A fuel-saving transmission contributes to the Tahoes highway fuel efficiency via reduced engine speed. It's easy to see why the Chevy Tahoe is a consistent leader in the full-size SUV segment. This SUV has 221,911 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 138,475 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 113,869 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van MR CARGO RWD for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van MR CARGO RWD 76,836 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe