Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Unlock a world of possibilities with the 2012 Dodge Journey.</p><ul><li>Powerful V6 engine</li><li>Stylish alloy wheels</li><li>Ample rear storage space</li><li>Backup camera for easy parking</li><li>Heated seats for year-round comfort</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>The 2012 Dodge Journey is the ultimate combination of performance, convenience, and comfort. Its robust V6 engine provides the power you need to conquer any road, while the alloy wheels and rear storage space offer the versatility to handle your active lifestyle.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Navigating tight spaces is a breeze with the backup camera, and the heated seats ensure youll stay cozy no matter the weather. Whether youre embarking on a family road trip or tackling your daily commute, the 2012 Dodge Journey is the perfect companion to elevate your driving experience.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This versatile SUV is designed to simplify your life, giving you the freedom to explore, adventure, and make the most of every moment. Unlock your world of possibilities with the 2012 Dodge Journey.</p>

2012 Dodge Journey

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle
12109844

2012 Dodge Journey

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG1CT332937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Unlock a world of possibilities with the 2012 Dodge Journey.

  • Powerful V6 engine
  • Stylish alloy wheels
  • Ample rear storage space
  • Backup camera for easy parking
  • Heated seats for year-round comfort

The 2012 Dodge Journey is the ultimate combination of performance, convenience, and comfort. Its robust V6 engine provides the power you need to conquer any road, while the alloy wheels and rear storage space offer the versatility to handle your active lifestyle.

Navigating tight spaces is a breeze with the backup camera, and the heated seats ensure you'll stay cozy no matter the weather. Whether you're embarking on a family road trip or tackling your daily commute, the 2012 Dodge Journey is the perfect companion to elevate your driving experience.

This versatile SUV is designed to simplify your life, giving you the freedom to explore, adventure, and make the most of every moment. Unlock your world of possibilities with the 2012 Dodge Journey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 144,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Hyundai Tucson 133,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Ford Fusion 171,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey