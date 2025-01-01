$9,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlock a world of possibilities with the 2012 Dodge Journey.
- Powerful V6 engine
- Stylish alloy wheels
- Ample rear storage space
- Backup camera for easy parking
- Heated seats for year-round comfort
The 2012 Dodge Journey is the ultimate combination of performance, convenience, and comfort. Its robust V6 engine provides the power you need to conquer any road, while the alloy wheels and rear storage space offer the versatility to handle your active lifestyle.
Navigating tight spaces is a breeze with the backup camera, and the heated seats ensure you'll stay cozy no matter the weather. Whether you're embarking on a family road trip or tackling your daily commute, the 2012 Dodge Journey is the perfect companion to elevate your driving experience.
This versatile SUV is designed to simplify your life, giving you the freedom to explore, adventure, and make the most of every moment. Unlock your world of possibilities with the 2012 Dodge Journey.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gaston's Auto Sales
905-984-5094