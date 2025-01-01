Menu
<p>Selling AS IS, Just Traded In, runs and drives good, need some safety work, 4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Asking $2,500 AS IS.</p><p> </p><p>We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2012 Dodge Journey

323,368 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
323,368KM
Fair Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB9CT135361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 323,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling AS IS, Just Traded In, runs and drives good, need some safety work, 4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Asking $2,500 AS IS.

 

We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
905-680-4400

2012 Dodge Journey