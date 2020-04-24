2012 Ford Escape

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Liftgate window: Flip-up

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

Wheel Width: 7

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Rear window remote window operation

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Silver aluminum rims

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Overall height: 1,725 mm

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Max cargo capacity: 1,877 L

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Overall Length: 4,437 mm

Overall Width: 1,806 mm

Wheelbase: 2,619 mm

Front Head Room: 1,026 mm

Rear Head Room: 996 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm

Rear Leg Room: 904 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,354 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km

Stability control with anti-roll control

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Gross vehicle weight: 1,960 kg

Curb weight: 1,465 kg

LEATH ROOF HS P/SEAT SYNC

