2012 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 7 1 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9472704

9472704 Stock #: 10750

10750 VIN: 1FTMF1CM1CFB88646

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 121,711 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.