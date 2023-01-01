$14,999+ tax & licensing
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XLT **TOW PKG, CRUISE, TOOL BOX **
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
121,711KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9472704
- Stock #: 10750
- VIN: 1FTMF1CM1CFB88646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 121,711 KM
Vehicle Description
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
