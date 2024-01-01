$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
279,907KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTP2UEAXCG283685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 279,907 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition 279,907 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 175,283 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 133,789 KM $73,900 + tax & lic
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2012 GMC Sierra 1500