4X4 * 6 PASSENGER * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE CONTROL * 4.8L V8, AUTO, 4X4, EXT. CAB, SLE * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * TONNEAU COVER * 17 ALLOY WHEELS *

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4, available now at Certified Cars! This handsome brown truck is ready to tackle any job with its powerful 4.8L V8 engine and robust 4-wheel drive system. With 159,913km on the odometer, this Sierra has proven its dependability and is ready for many more adventures.

Step inside and enjoy the comfort of black leather seating and a spacious cabin. This SLE trim level boasts a long list of features designed to make your drive more enjoyable, including climate control, cruise control, and Bluetooth connectivity. The GMC Sierra 1500 also offers a plethora of safety features such as anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.

Here are 5 of the Sierras most sizzling features:

4x4 Drive System: Ready for any terrain, this truck can handle work, play, and everything in between.
Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free on the road with this convenient feature.
Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy a luxurious touch and added comfort while youre driving.
Climate Control: Stay comfortable no matter the weather with this climate control system.
Power Everything: This Sierra features power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering for a smooth and convenient driving experience.

Stop by Certified Cars today for a test drive and experience the power and versatility of this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4.

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

159,913 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE ** 4X4, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH **

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE ** 4X4, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH **

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,913KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTR2VEA8CZ212323

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 159,913 KM

4X4 * 6 PASSENGER * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE CONTROL * 4.8L V8, AUTO, 4X4, EXT. CAB, SLE * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * TONNEAU COVER * 17" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.  LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4, available now at Certified Cars! This handsome brown truck is ready to tackle any job with its powerful 4.8L V8 engine and robust 4-wheel drive system. With 159,913km on the odometer, this Sierra has proven its dependability and is ready for many more adventures.

Step inside and enjoy the comfort of black leather seating and a spacious cabin. This SLE trim level boasts a long list of features designed to make your drive more enjoyable, including climate control, cruise control, and Bluetooth connectivity. The GMC Sierra 1500 also offers a plethora of safety features such as anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.

Here are 5 of the Sierra's most sizzling features:

  1. 4x4 Drive System: Ready for any terrain, this truck can handle work, play, and everything in between.
  2. Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free on the road with this convenient feature.
  3. Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy a luxurious touch and added comfort while you're driving.
  4. Climate Control: Stay comfortable no matter the weather with this climate control system.
  5. Power Everything: This Sierra features power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering for a smooth and convenient driving experience.

Stop by Certified Cars today for a test drive and experience the power and versatility of this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

2012 GMC Sierra 1500