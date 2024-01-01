$16,999+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE ** 4X4, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH **
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE ** 4X4, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH **
Location
Certified Cars
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 159,913 KM
Vehicle Description
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4, available now at Certified Cars! This handsome brown truck is ready to tackle any job with its powerful 4.8L V8 engine and robust 4-wheel drive system. With 159,913km on the odometer, this Sierra has proven its dependability and is ready for many more adventures.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of black leather seating and a spacious cabin. This SLE trim level boasts a long list of features designed to make your drive more enjoyable, including climate control, cruise control, and Bluetooth connectivity. The GMC Sierra 1500 also offers a plethora of safety features such as anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.
Here are 5 of the Sierra's most sizzling features:
- 4x4 Drive System: Ready for any terrain, this truck can handle work, play, and everything in between.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free on the road with this convenient feature.
- Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy a luxurious touch and added comfort while you're driving.
- Climate Control: Stay comfortable no matter the weather with this climate control system.
- Power Everything: This Sierra features power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering for a smooth and convenient driving experience.
Stop by Certified Cars today for a test drive and experience the power and versatility of this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Certified Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Certified Cars
Certified Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-688-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-688-8822