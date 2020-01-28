Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,213KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4527492
  • Stock #: D3885
  • VIN: 1GTR1UEA9CZ320530
Exterior Colour
Stealth Grey Metallic
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NEVADA 1-OWNER CHROME-PKG TONNEAU TOW RWD!

This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab pickup has 125213 kms. It's stealth grey metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.8L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nevada 1-owner Chrome-pkg Tonneau Tow Rwd.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Floor mats: Rubber front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • OnStar Directions & Connections
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: HD
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Seating
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear bench
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Passenger vanity mirrors
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Vinyl seat upholstery
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Fuel Type: Flexible
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 15.2 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 871 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Overall Width: 2,032 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1,046 mm
  • Overall Length: 5,847 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm
  • Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.1 s
  • Curb weight: 2,216 kg
  • Overall height: 1,877 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,572 mm
  • Selective service internet access
  • NEVADA 1-OWNER CHROME-PKG TONNEAU TOW RWD

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

