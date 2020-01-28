NEVADA 1-OWNER CHROME-PKG TONNEAU TOW RWD!



This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.



The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab pickup has 125213 kms. It's stealth grey metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.8L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nevada 1-owner Chrome-pkg Tonneau Tow Rwd.



Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini

Floor mats: Rubber front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

OnStar Directions & Connections Trim Chrome Grille

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Suspension Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension

Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

CHROME BUMPERS

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear bench

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Wheel Diameter: 17

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Passenger vanity mirrors

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Seatback storage: 2

Vinyl seat upholstery

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Fuel Type: Flexible

Clock: In-radio display

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm

Rear Head Room: 996 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 15.2 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 98 L

Wheelbase: 3,645 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm

Rear Leg Room: 871 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Overall Width: 2,032 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg

Front Head Room: 1,046 mm

Overall Length: 5,847 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm

Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.1 s

Curb weight: 2,216 kg

Overall height: 1,877 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,572 mm

Selective service internet access

