$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda Civic
4dr Man DX
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Used
435,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2E29CH037625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 435,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
