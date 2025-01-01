Menu
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

2012 Honda Civic

435,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
435,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2E29CH037625

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 435,000 KM

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
