$9,990+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sleek, Spacious, and Packed with Features - Discover the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL
• Air Conditioning
• Cloth Seats
• Adjustable Steering Wheel
• Cruise Control
• Power Steering, Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
• Traction Control
• ABS Brakes
• Satellite Radio
This 2012 Santa Fe GL is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience. With its spacious interior, adjustable steering wheel, and a wealth of power features, it's designed to make every drive a pleasure. And with the added benefits of air conditioning, traction control, and satellite radio, you'll enjoy a smooth, connected, and climate-controlled ride no matter where the road takes you.
Whether you're looking for a family-friendly SUV or a versatile daily driver, the Santa Fe GL has everything you need and more. Its thoughtful design and well-appointed interior will elevate your driving experience and make every trip more enjoyable. Don't miss your chance to get behind the wheel of this impressive Hyundai SUV.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

- *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Designed by starline / Freepik
