Sleek, Spacious, and Packed with Features - Discover the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL

• Air Conditioning
• Cloth Seats
• Adjustable Steering Wheel
• Cruise Control
• Power Steering, Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
• Traction Control
• ABS Brakes
• Satellite Radio

This 2012 Santa Fe GL is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience. With its spacious interior, adjustable steering wheel, and a wealth of power features, its designed to make every drive a pleasure. And with the added benefits of air conditioning, traction control, and satellite radio, youll enjoy a smooth, connected, and climate-controlled ride no matter where the road takes you.

Whether youre looking for a family-friendly SUV or a versatile daily driver, the Santa Fe GL has everything you need and more. Its thoughtful design and well-appointed interior will elevate your driving experience and make every trip more enjoyable. Dont miss your chance to get behind the wheel of this impressive Hyundai SUV.

NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL

118,000 KM

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG3ABXCG099963

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Sleek, Spacious, and Packed with Features - Discover the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL

• Air Conditioning
• Cloth Seats
• Adjustable Steering Wheel
• Cruise Control
• Power Steering, Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
• Traction Control
• ABS Brakes
• Satellite Radio

This 2012 Santa Fe GL is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience. With its spacious interior, adjustable steering wheel, and a wealth of power features, it's designed to make every drive a pleasure. And with the added benefits of air conditioning, traction control, and satellite radio, you'll enjoy a smooth, connected, and climate-controlled ride no matter where the road takes you.

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly SUV or a versatile daily driver, the Santa Fe GL has everything you need and more. Its thoughtful design and well-appointed interior will elevate your driving experience and make every trip more enjoyable. Don't miss your chance to get behind the wheel of this impressive Hyundai SUV.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe