Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

226,895 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

905-688-2542

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

  1. 6207468
  2. 6207468
  3. 6207468
  4. 6207468
  5. 6207468
  6. 6207468
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

226,895KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6207468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice mid-size SUV. Runs and drives really well. Take a test drive you will not be disappointed. Comes with a valid safety inspection and fresh oil change. Powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Factory Alarm
Sun Roof
ABS Breaks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

2013 Chevrolet Trax ...
 212,474 KM
$7,960 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey SE
 184,627 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 126,967 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic

Email Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-2542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory