2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 3 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7168388

7168388 Stock #: D5744

D5744 VIN: 5XYZG3AB2CG106792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,377 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door XM SATELLITE RADIO Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Metal-look shift knob trim Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround Max cargo capacity: 2,214 L Fuel Capacity: 68 L Overall Length: 4,676 mm Overall Width: 1,890 mm Overall height: 1,725 mm Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,488 mm Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,397 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,229 kg Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 1,689 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen projector beam headlights (NEW TIRES) ROOF 18 -ALLOYS HTD-SEATS FOG-LIGHTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.