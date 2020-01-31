REAR CAMERA, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH, AUTO, ALLOYS







This 2012 Hyundai Veloster is for sale today.



Hyundai is blurring class lines with the all-new Veloster. It's kind of a coupe - kind of a hatchback, but no matter what you call it, the Veloster is designed to win over just about everyone. The Veloster is an all-new model from Hyundai for 2012. The Veloster draws its athletic hatchback styling from sporty motorcycles but the comparison doesn't ends there, it also comes with amazing handling just like its two wheeled mentor. With three doors, loads of integrated interior technology such as Blue Link and voice recognition, this car is in a class of its own.This hatchback has 116,090 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.



Our Veloster's trim level is Base. Our base offers that most high end performance for this year. This vehicle comes with packed features like sporty aluminum alloy wheels, LED accent lights, heated side mirrors, a rear spoiler, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, full power accessories, a cargo cover, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and USB/iPod connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Camera Auto Alloys.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







