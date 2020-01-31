Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

Base CAM AUTO PWR-GRP ALLOYS BT

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Base CAM AUTO PWR-GRP ALLOYS BT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,090KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4637925
  • Stock #: D3979
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD7CU058673
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
REAR CAMERA, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH, AUTO, ALLOYS



This 2012 Hyundai Veloster is for sale today.

Hyundai is blurring class lines with the all-new Veloster. It's kind of a coupe - kind of a hatchback, but no matter what you call it, the Veloster is designed to win over just about everyone. The Veloster is an all-new model from Hyundai for 2012. The Veloster draws its athletic hatchback styling from sporty motorcycles but the comparison doesn't ends there, it also comes with amazing handling just like its two wheeled mentor. With three doors, loads of integrated interior technology such as Blue Link and voice recognition, this car is in a class of its own.This hatchback has 116,090 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.

Our Veloster's trim level is Base. Our base offers that most high end performance for this year. This vehicle comes with packed features like sporty aluminum alloy wheels, LED accent lights, heated side mirrors, a rear spoiler, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, full power accessories, a cargo cover, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and USB/iPod connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Camera Auto Alloys.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence!
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • XM SATELLITE RADIO
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • 3 Door
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Leg Room: 1,114 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.3 L/100 km
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,337 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
  • Overall height: 1,399 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km
  • Overall Width: 1,790 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 805 mm
  • Rear exterior parking camera
  • Curb weight: 1,172 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,700 kg
  • Overall Length: 4,220 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 896 mm
  • Keyless ignition & door entry
  • CAMERA AUTO ALLOYS

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

