2012 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10378365

10378365 VIN: KNDJT2A6XC7410987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.