$7,507.50+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Sportage
EX HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER INTERIOR | SELLING AS-IS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
$7,507.50
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 179,037 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Kia Sportage EX
4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC,6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic AWD
- AWD
- 18" Machined Alloy Wheels
- 3.195 Axle Ratio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- 6 Speakers
- ABS brakes
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy wheels
- AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
- Anti-Stain Cloth Seat Trim
- Anti-whiplash front head restraints
- Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror
- Automatic temperature control
- Brake assist
- Bumpers: body-colour
- CD player
- Delay-off headlights
- Driver door bin
- Driver vanity mirror
- Dual front impact airbags
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exterior Parking Camera Rear
- Four wheel independent suspension
- Front anti-roll bar
- Front Bucket Seats
- Front dual zone A/C
- Front fog lights
- Front reading lights
- Fully automatic headlights
- Heated door mirrors
- Heated Front Bucket Seats
- Heated front seats
- Illuminated entry
- Leather Shift Knob
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Outside temperature display
- Overhead airbag
- Overhead console
- Panic alarm
- Passenger door bin
- Passenger vanity mirror
- Power door mirrors
- Power driver seat
- Power steering
- Power windows
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite
- Rear anti-roll bar
- Rear window defroster
- Rear window wiper
- Remote keyless entry
- Roof rack: rails only
- Security system
- Speed control
- Speed-sensing steering
- Split folding rear seat
- Spoiler
- Steering wheel mounted audio controls
- Tachometer
- Telescoping steering wheel
- Tilt steering wheel
- Traction control
- Trip computer
- Turn signal indicator mirrors
- Variably intermittent wipers
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 11 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!
AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
