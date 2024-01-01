$11,988+ tax & licensing
2012 Lincoln MKZ
Base - Low Mileage
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,975KM
VIN 3LNHL2GC6CR805412
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5973A
- Mileage 89,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
With a luxurious interior, long list of technology features, and smooth ride, the Lincoln MKZ is competitive with the top cars in the luxury class. This 2012 Lincoln MKZ is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Open yourself up to the luxurious Lincoln MKZ sedan. It gives you the luxury you'd expect from a luxury car combined with the reliability and value of a North American sedan. Take in the elegant simplicity of its stunning exterior. Experience the premium amenities of its impeccably crafted interior. The Lincoln MKZ is a car as interesting as you are. This sedan has 89,975 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3LNHL2GC6CR805412.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Leather Seats| Cooled Seats| Bluetooth| Heated Seats| Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
