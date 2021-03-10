2012 Lincoln MKZ

$6,998 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 4 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 193,494 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Type of tires: Performance AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Sync Driver seat memory Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Capacity: 66 L Rear Head Room: 960 mm Overall Length: 4,821 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Max cargo capacity: 467 L Overall Width: 1,834 mm Overall height: 1,445 mm Wheelbase: 2,728 mm Front Head Room: 983 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm Rear Leg Room: 927 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm Curb weight: 1,632 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio CLD-SEATS P/SEATS MEM LEATH HS CHROMES

