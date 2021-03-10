2012 Lincoln MKZ

Open yourself up to the luxurious Lincoln MKZ sedan. It gives you the luxury you'd expect from a luxury car combined with the reliability and value of a North American sedan. Take in the elegant simplicity of its stunning exterior. Experience the premium amenities of its impeccably crafted interior. The Lincoln MKZ is a car as interesting as you are. This sedan has 193,494 kms. It's white platinum tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cld-seats P/seats Mem Leath Hs Chromes. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3LNHL2GC0CR812758.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Type of tires: Performance AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Sync
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Machined aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Max cargo capacity: 467 L
Overall Width: 1,834 mm
Overall height: 1,445 mm
Wheelbase: 2,728 mm
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Rear Leg Room: 927 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Curb weight: 1,632 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
CLD-SEATS P/SEATS MEM LEATH HS CHROMES
