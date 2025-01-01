$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium 234,065 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4DR LT W/1LT 290,017 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2012 Mazda MAZDA3