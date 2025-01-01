Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle
12128916

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2013 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium 234,065 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4DR LT W/1LT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2013 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4DR LT W/1LT 290,017 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3