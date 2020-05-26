Menu
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Mazda

905-684-6318

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

Sale Price

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5037597
  • Stock #: 19-1026A
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF9C1567278
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Ownner, low km's and in great shape! More information and pictures to follow.

We do business a little different at St Catharines Mazda. In our opinion, the Ministry of Transportation Ontario standards do not meet our standards. If a vehicles critical safety component areas such as brakes, rotors or tires barely pass M.T.O. standards, they DO NOT pass our standards. We will replace those brake pads or rotors or tires because we believe we should. Not because we have to. We complete a lube, oil and filter on every retail used vehicle we sell if the last recorded L.O.F. was out side our acceptable 2 month window. We do this because we care. A lube, oil and filter is not part of the M.T.O. safety requirement.

You can finance this vehicle with us. We are affiliated with most of the major banks that lend at prime and non prime rates. Purchase your vehicle here. Sign up all your paperwork here at time of delivery and drive out 30 minutes later with your special vehicle.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

