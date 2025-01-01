Menu
4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Only 247,382 Kms, Selling AS IS, You Safety, You Save, Asking $2,500 AS IS

WE MUST ADD THIS DISCLAIMER ON ANY VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

2012 Nissan Altima

247,382 KM

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

12584705

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,382KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1N4AL2APXCN542366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,382 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Only 247,382 Kms, Selling AS IS, You Safety, You Save, Asking $2,500 AS IS

WE MUST ADD THIS DISCLAIMER ON ANY VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

