2012 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Rigid axle rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Front Reading Lights Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Passenger vanity mirrors Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Fuel Type: Flexible Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km Overall Width: 2,017 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 98 L Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Urethane shift knob trim Gross vehicle weight: 3,039 kg Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: City: 15.3 L/100 km Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 9.7 s Curb weight: 2,363 kg Overall height: 1,923 mm 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Big Horn

