LIMITED TRIM, 3.6L, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PIONEER SOUND



This 2012 Subaru Outback is for sale today.



This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This coupe has 97056 kms. It's ice silver metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L H6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.



Our Outback's trim level is 3.6R Limited. For its numerous features, this 3.6 limited offers power tilt/sliding glass moonroof with sunshade, windshield wiper de-icer, twin muffler exhaust with single outlet tips, front heated reclining bucket seats, 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar support, 4-way power passenger seat, leather upholstery, automatic dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, 6 Pioneer speakers and Pioneer in-dash touchscreen navigation. This car is loaded! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 5dr Wgn Auto 3.6r W/limited Pkg.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Express open/close glass sunroof

Metal-look shift knob trim

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Grille with chrome bar

Fuel Capacity: 70 L

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm

Overall Width: 1,820 mm

Wheelbase: 2,740 mm

Rear Leg Room: 960 mm

Rear Head Room: 999 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km

Rear Hip Room: 1,370 mm

Front Head Room: 982 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg

Front Leg Room: 1,091 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,426 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Curb weight: 1,649 kg

Overall height: 1,670 mm

Manual child safety locks

Overall Length: 4,780 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,019 L

5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited Pkg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.