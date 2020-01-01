Menu
2012 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited 5DR AWD 3.6L NAV ROOF

2012 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited 5DR AWD 3.6L NAV ROOF

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,056KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4455948
  • Stock #: D3808
  • VIN: 4S4BRJGC6C2201877
Exterior Colour
Ice Silver Metallic
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LIMITED TRIM, 3.6L, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PIONEER SOUND

This 2012 Subaru Outback is for sale today.

This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This coupe has 97056 kms. It's ice silver metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L H6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.

Our Outback's trim level is 3.6R Limited. For its numerous features, this 3.6 limited offers power tilt/sliding glass moonroof with sunshade, windshield wiper de-icer, twin muffler exhaust with single outlet tips, front heated reclining bucket seats, 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar support, 4-way power passenger seat, leather upholstery, automatic dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, 6 Pioneer speakers and Pioneer in-dash touchscreen navigation. This car is loaded! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 5dr Wgn Auto 3.6r W/limited Pkg.

***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Fuel Capacity: 70 L
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,820 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,740 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 999 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,370 mm
  • Front Head Room: 982 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg
  • Front Leg Room: 1,091 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,426 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Curb weight: 1,649 kg
  • Overall height: 1,670 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Length: 4,780 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,019 L
  • 5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited Pkg

