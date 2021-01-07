2012 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel AM/FM/Satellite Radio Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Rear air conditioning with separate controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Rear buckets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Rear heat ducts with separate controls Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver grille Wheelbase: 2,790 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Overall height: 1,760 mm Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,700 L Fuel Capacity: 73 L Overall Length: 4,785 mm Overall Width: 1,910 mm Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm Rear Leg Room: 973 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,517 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,512 mm Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,435 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 922 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 759 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,074 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg Rear exterior parking camera 4WD 4dr

