The 2012 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utility vehicles available in North America. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is best known for it reliability and versatility. The 2012 Toyota Highlander SUV has grown in size and sophistication to nearly full-size dimensions, and all that growth translates into a roomy, 7-passenger crossover ideal for growing families. Sharing much of its architecture with the Lexus RX 350 luxury SUV gives the Highlander another leg-up on its competition in ride quality and fit and finish. This SUV has 196,125 kms. It's purple in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd 4dr.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Rear buckets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver grille
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,760 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,700 L
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Overall Length: 4,785 mm
Overall Width: 1,910 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,517 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,512 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,435 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 922 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 759 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,074 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
Rear exterior parking camera
4WD 4dr
