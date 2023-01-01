$26,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 ** 4X4, BACK CAM, BLUETOOTH **
Location
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
146,381KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10451991
- VIN: 5TFUU4EN0CX044285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 10910
- Mileage 146,381 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4