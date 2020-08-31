2012 Toyota Tundra

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 12 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback In-Dash 6-disc CD player Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Liftgate window: Power Wheel Diameter: 20 Driver and passenger knee airbags Memorized Settings including steering wheel Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: JBL Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,692 mm Overall height: 1,930 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 983 mm Tires: Width: 275 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 16.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 100 L Gross vehicle weight: 3,266 kg Overall Width: 2,030 mm Wheelbase: 3,700 mm Front Hip Room: 1,600 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,131 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,662 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.2 L/100 km Overall Length: 5,820 mm Front and rear parking cameras w/ rear camera Curb weight: 2,561 kg 4WD Crewmax 146 5.7L Limited

