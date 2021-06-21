Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

77,456 KM

Details Description Features

$9,977

+ tax & licensing
$9,977

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Mazda

905-684-6318

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,977

+ taxes & licensing

77,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7523583
  • Stock #: 21-5263A
  • VIN: 3VWDX7AJ6CM337994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,456 KM

Vehicle Description

St. Catharines Mazda has been a part of the community since 1993. We are proud to be a multiple Dealer of Distinction Award winner. Whether it comes to sales or service, visit us at 161 Scott St., or call us at (905) 684-6318 to put us to the test. We promise you will not be disappointed. 

Make sure that you set your price alert notifcation ON for the vehicle. This notifies you of any price changes so you can take action before you miss out on this fantastic vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email St. Catharines Mazda

St. Catharines Mazda

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

