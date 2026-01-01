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<p>2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline in great condition. Equipped with a 200 horsepower 2.0L turbo engine, 6 speed automatic, 4 motion all wheel drive system, 17 alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, leatherette seating surfaces, heated seats, and connectivity package with Bluetooth. </p><p>Well maintained, fully detailed, freshly serviced, accident free and certified!</p><p>$6900 plus HST and licensing.</p><p>Warranty plans available at additional cost.</p><p>St. Catharines Auto Sales</p><p>108 Geneva Street in St. Catharines</p>

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14270873

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-933-9615

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
191,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX2CW001579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline in great condition. Equipped with a 200 horsepower 2.0L turbo engine, 6 speed automatic, 4 motion all wheel drive system, 17" alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, leatherette seating surfaces, heated seats, and connectivity package with Bluetooth. 

Well maintained, fully detailed, freshly serviced, accident free and certified!

$6900 plus HST and licensing.

Warranty plans available at additional cost.

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108 Geneva Street in St. Catharines

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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St. Catharines Auto Sales

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
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905-933-XXXX

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905-933-9615

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$6,900

+ taxes & licensing>

St. Catharines Auto Sales

905-933-9615

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan