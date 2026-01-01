$6,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
St. Catharines Auto Sales
108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
905-933-9615
Certified
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline in great condition. Equipped with a 200 horsepower 2.0L turbo engine, 6 speed automatic, 4 motion all wheel drive system, 17" alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, leatherette seating surfaces, heated seats, and connectivity package with Bluetooth.
Well maintained, fully detailed, freshly serviced, accident free and certified!
$6900 plus HST and licensing.
Warranty plans available at additional cost.
St. Catharines Auto Sales
108 Geneva Street in St. Catharines
Vehicle Features
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