2013 BMW X1

The smallest in the X range is also the most fun. Excellent on road dynamics, sharp steering for a precise input and powerful and competent engines help deliver that well known BMW driving experience. Beautiful yet very versatile, this X1 remains as a top pick among competition for a few things. Large trunk space, well designed quality interior, long list of options and a driving behavior like that of a sports car. This SUV has 137,282 kms. It's jet black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd 4dr 28i.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Light
Audio system security
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Leatherette seat upholstery
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Run flat tires
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,386 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Front Head Room: 1,048 mm
Wheelbase: 2,760 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,396 mm
Rear Leg Room: 887 mm
Overall height: 1,545 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,350 L
Curb weight: 1,690 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,135 kg
Overall Length: 4,484 mm
Overall Width: 1,798 mm
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
AWD 4dr 28i
