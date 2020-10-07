2013 BMW X1

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Leatherette seat upholstery Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Type of tires: Run flat AS Run flat tires Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm Fuel Capacity: 63 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,386 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Front Head Room: 1,048 mm Wheelbase: 2,760 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,396 mm Rear Leg Room: 887 mm Overall height: 1,545 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Max cargo capacity: 1,350 L Curb weight: 1,690 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,135 kg Overall Length: 4,484 mm Overall Width: 1,798 mm Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen aero-composite headlights AWD 4dr 28i

