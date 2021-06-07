The 2013 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 124,558 kms. It's carbon black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Leath Dvd.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Simulated wood center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
OnStar Directions & Connections
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Machined aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,448 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,930 kg
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,458 mm
Selective service internet access
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,558 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 3,021 mm
Overall Length: 5,127 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 959 mm
Overall height: 1,785 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,263 L
Curb weight: 2,241 kg
Overall Width: 2,006 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,452 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
AWD LEATH DVD
