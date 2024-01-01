$13,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Encore
2013 Buick Encore
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Features: AWD, Remote start, Back up cam, On star, Satellite radio Sirius, Adjustable steering wheel, Cloth seats, ABS System, Cruise control, Electric Mirrors, Fog lights, Handsfree, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales
Email Gaston's Auto Sales
Gaston's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-984-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-984-5094