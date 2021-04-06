2013 Cadillac SRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 4 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6849347

6849347 Stock #: D5524

D5524 VIN: 3GYFNCE38DS560941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,463 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Aluminum spare wheel rim Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Keyless Ignition Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Piano black dash trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Wheelbase: 2,807 mm Overall Width: 1,910 mm Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 976 mm Overall Length: 4,834 mm Overall height: 1,669 mm Front Head Room: 1,009 mm Rear Leg Room: 929 mm Front Hip Room: 1,408 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,391 mm Curb weight: 1,940 kg CUE Power child safety locks Selective service internet access Gross vehicle weight: 2,480 kg Audio System Premium Brand: CUE Max cargo capacity: 1,730 L FWD 4dr Luxury Collection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.