2013 Chevrolet Cruze

111,215 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Nissan

905-646-9999

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Accident Free | Auto | Air

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Accident Free | Auto | Air

Location

St. Catharines Nissan

155 Scott St, St. Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-646-9999

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

111,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6350558
  • Stock #: SSP375A
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SHXD7322172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SSP375A
  • Mileage 111,215 KM

Vehicle Description

TRUE MARKET PRICING / ALL VEHICLE TRADES ARE WELCOME / TRUCKS & SUVs / CARFAX HISTORY REPORTS ON ALL OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
St. Catharines Nissan is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the automotive industry and the vehicles we sell and service. We are located at 155 Scott St. at Lake St., just north of the QEW and a quick drive from anywhere in the Niagara Region. Call our team today at (905) 646-9999 and we will show you what customer satisfaction really means

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

St. Catharines Nissan

St. Catharines Nissan

155 Scott St, St. Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

