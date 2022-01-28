Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

94,487 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

94,487KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8191071
  • Stock #: 2663A
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SBXD7177494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red;jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2663A
  • Mileage 94,487 KM

Vehicle Description

OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!



Style, reliability, and value all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The compact 2013 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 94,487 kms. It's crystal red;jet black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.



To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $100.26 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 94,487 KM
$10,988 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Accord CO...
 137,390 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blaze...
 28,137 KM
$45,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory