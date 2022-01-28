$10,988+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Red;jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Style, reliability, and value all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The compact 2013 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 94,487 kms. It's crystal red;jet black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $100.26 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
