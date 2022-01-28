2013 Chevrolet Cruze...

$10,988 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 4 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8191071

8191071 Stock #: 2663A

2663A VIN: 1G1PE5SBXD7177494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Red;jet Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 2663A

Mileage 94,487 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

