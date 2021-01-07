2013 Chrysler 300C

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings including pedals Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Memorized Settings including audio Memorized Settings including steering wheel Power rear window sunshade Leather/genuine wood center console trim Polished aluminum rims Metal-look grille SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 72 L Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 963 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Head Room: 981 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 5,044 mm Overall Width: 1,902 mm Wheelbase: 3,052 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg Overall height: 1,504 mm Rear exterior parking camera Curb weight: 2,047 kg Keyless ignition & door entry AWD!! TAN-LEATH P/SEAT MEM HS HTD-S/W

