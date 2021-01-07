2013 Chrysler 300C

This stunning Chrysler 300C embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 132,830 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd!! Tan-leath P/seat Mem Hs Htd-s/w. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAST5DH505975.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including audio
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Power rear window sunshade
Leather/genuine wood center console trim
Polished aluminum rims
Metal-look grille
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L
Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Head Room: 981 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 5,044 mm
Overall Width: 1,902 mm
Wheelbase: 3,052 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Overall height: 1,504 mm
Rear exterior parking camera
Curb weight: 2,047 kg
Keyless ignition & door entry
AWD!! TAN-LEATH P/SEAT MEM HS HTD-S/W
